BILLINGS — Montana State Billings’ Yellowjacket Athletic Association announced Thursday the formation of the Krista Fjelstad Montague Athletic Director Endowment, named for MSUB’s outgoing AD who announced her resignation upon the completion of the 2021 spring semester.
Once established, the endowment will create a permanent fund to be used at the athletic director's discretion to benefit student-athletes, staff and programs of the athletic department.
The department also announced a farewell gathering for Montague that will be open to the public. The informal gathering will take place on June 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Bistecca in Billings.
Montague, the first and only female AD at a four-year college in state history, announced her resignation on March 30 after serving as athletic director for nine years and spending 25 total years at the university. She will continue to serve as athletic director through June 30.
Gifts to the endowment can be made through the Yellowjacket Athletic Association online here.
