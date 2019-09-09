Nikki Aiken

Nikki Aiken won the first cross country race of her career Saturday at the Hardrocker Cross Country Classic in Rapid City, S.D. 

 Photo courtesy MSU Billings athletics

BILLINGS — The firsts keep coming for Montana State Billings senior Nikki Aiken. 

Fresh off her first career victory, Aiken was honored on Monday as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's cross country runner of the week.

Aiken, of Belgrade, ran to victory at the Hardrocker Cross Country Classic 5K in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Saturday. 

According to a press release from the school, Aiken is the first MSUB athlete to win a cross country race since 2014.

As a junior, Aiken was presented the Women's Cross Country Runner of the Year award by the MSUB athletic department.

It is Aiken's first time winning the GNAC runner of the week award for cross country. She was honored with a weekly award by the league for indoor track and field in 2018. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments