BILLINGS — Daniel Cipriano and Beau Ackerman of Montana State Billings were selected Monday as athletes of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Cipriano was the baseball player of the week, while Ackerman was recognized as the men's field athlete of the week.

In baseball, the Yellowjackets won three of four games against Saint Martin's.

Cipriano hit four home runs in the series and drove in nine runs. He now has 11 home runs this season and a school-record 36 for his career. Cipriano was also named the West Region player of the week on Tuesday.

In track, Ackerman won the javelin in the Yellowjacket-Battlin' Bear Ice Breaker Meet.

Throwing the javelin for the first time since 2018, Ackerman uncorked a throw of 220 feet, 7 inches.

It is the fourth-longest throw in MSUB history, ranks No. 3 in Division II this season and No. 17 across all college divisions.

