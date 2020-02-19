Daniel Cipriano

Daniel Cipriano was named the GNAC baseball player of the week for the third time in his career at MSU Billings.

 Photo courtesy Montana State Billings athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Daniel Cipriano was honored as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball player of the week.

Cipriano, the Yellowjackets designated hitter, batted 8 for 16 with five runs, seven RBIs, two doubles and two home runs as MSUB won three of four road games in Pueblo, Colorado.

It was the third time in his career Cipriano earned the weekly honor. 

