PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second straight week, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference named Montana State University Billings designated hitter Daniel Cipriano player of the week on Monday.
It is the fourth time in his career that Cipriano has won the award.
Cipriano was the catalyst for the Yellowjackets in a three-game sweep over Colorado School of Mines at Pirtz Field last weekend. He finished with eight runs scored, six hits, 10 runs batted in, three home runs, one double, and three walks. Cipriano also connected for a grand slam in a 21-11 win over CSM Friday.
“Cipriano set the tone early in the weekend for our entire offense and team with a grand slam in the second inning of game one,” said Jackets coach Derek Waddoups in a MSUB press release. “Daniel has a positive impact on our entire lineup with his approach and ability to communicate with other hitters. He had an outstanding weekend for our team.”
After his selection as a second team all-American, GNAC player of the year, and newcomer of the year last season, Cipriano is off to a tremendous start in 2020. He holds a .385 batting average with a team-high 17 runs batted in on 15 hits with four doubles, five home runs, and three walks.
