BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Daniel Cipriano was honored as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region player of the week on Wednesday.
It is the fourth time Cipriano has received the award. On Monday, Cipriano was recognized as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career.
Over the weekend, Cipriano homered three times and broke the Yellowjackets' all-time home run record. Cipriano's second homer of the weekend put his career total at 28, eclipsing the 27 round-trippers Ryan Myers tallied from 2017-18. The record-breaking homer was a grand slam.
Cipriano now has 29 career home runs, tied for second in GNAC history. The record is 43 by Chandler Tracy of Saint Martin's University.
Overall over the weekend, Cipriano hit .533 (8 for 15) with three doubles and 11 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .562.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.