MSU Billings' Daniel Cipriano

Daniel Cipriano was named the NCBWA West Region player of the week on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy MSUB athletics

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings senior Daniel Cipriano was recognized as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region player of the week on Thursday.

Cipriano was also honored on Monday as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week. 

Cipriano was the catalyst for the Yellowjackets in a three-game sweep over the Colorado School of Mines at Pirtz Field last weekend. He finished with eight runs scored, six hits, 10 runs batted in, three home runs, one double, and three walks. Cipriano also connected for a grand slam in a 21-11 win over CSM Friday.

The Yellowjackets (8-2, 0-0) have a four-game series at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon, this weekend. Doubleheaders are set for Saturday and Sunday. 

