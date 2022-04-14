MISSOULA — Saint Martin’s scored three times in the top of seventh to beat MSU Billings 9-8 in the second game of a GNAC softball doubleheader Thursday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
Saints starter Tai Ridings fired a three-hitter in the opener and shut out the Yellowjackets, 5-0.
Saint Martin’s jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game before MSUB rallied to take an 8-6 lead with four runs in the sixth. After the Saints regained the lead, the Yellowjackets had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but Abby Runyon retired Brittanee Fisher for the final out.
Kekai Schultz went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Saints.
Skyler Jenkins led MSUB with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also homered, as did Shelby Martin.
Ridings struck out 13 and walked one in dominating MSUB in the second game.
The games were scheduled to be played as part of MSUB’s final homestand of the season, but a spring storm dropped more than a foot of snow in Billings on Tuesday. The programs then agreed to meet in Missoula to get the games in.
The teams will play another doubleheader Friday in Missoula at noon and 2 p.m. Saint Martin’s is 23-14 overall and 11-3 in the GNAC, while MSUB is 11-30 and 4-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.