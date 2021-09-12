HONOLULU — Led by three players reaching double digits for kills, Hawaii Hilo swept Montana State Billings in women's volleyball here Sunday.
Hawaii Hilo (3-1) was victorious 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 in its final match at the Hawaii Challenge. The Vulcans played their first four matches of the season at the tourney.
Overall, the Vulcans totaled 50 kills, while the Yellowjackets netted 31.
Bayli Monck had 14 kills for MSUB and Skylar Reed added 10. Monck also contributed 10 digs. Christine Funk led the Jackets with 15 digs.
In their second match of the day Sunday, Chaminade University defeated the Jackets 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16.
Overall the Jackets (3-5) were 0-4 at the tourney.
Monck paced MSUB with 18 kills and six digs against Chaminade.
Joelle Mahowald added 11 kills and four blocks for the Yellowjackets. Hannah Hashbarger led MSUB with 24 assists and accumulated eight digs, while Funk had a team-high 17 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.