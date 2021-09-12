HONOLULU — Led by three players reaching double digits for kills, Hawaii Hilo swept Montana State Billings in women's volleyball here Sunday.

Hawaii Hilo (3-1) was victorious 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 in its final match at the Hawaii Challenge. The Vulcans played their first four matches of the season at the tourney. 

Overall, the Vulcans totaled 50 kills, while the Yellowjackets netted 31.

Bayli Monck had 14 kills for MSUB and Skylar Reed added 10. Monck also contributed 10 digs. Christine Funk led the Jackets with 15 digs. 

In their second match of the day Sunday, Chaminade University defeated the Jackets 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16.

Overall the Jackets (3-5) were 0-4 at the tourney. 

Monck paced MSUB with 18 kills and six digs against Chaminade.

Joelle Mahowald added 11 kills and four blocks for the Yellowjackets. Hannah Hashbarger led MSUB with 24 assists and accumulated eight digs, while Funk had a team-high 17 digs.

