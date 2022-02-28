BILLINGS — After the best outing of his Montana State University Billings career, senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Barkley was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.
Barkley (1-1, 3.00 ERA) took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Saturday against Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado, before a one-out single broke up his bid for the first no-no in program history. Barkley completed eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit and three baserunners, while striking out eight, walking two, and earning his second win of the season in MSUB's 6-0 victory.
“Dylan had another fantastic outing against CCU this weekend,” said MSUB baseball coach Derek Waddoups in a school press release. “He really did a great job pitching to the game plan created by Coach (Matt) Hape. He has been a great leader among our staff. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do as we begin conference play.”
On his way to a career-high eight innings pitched, Barkley retired the first 13 hitters he faced before a one-out walk issued in the fifth inning. He allowed just one more walk and the lone single in the dominant performance.
"It doesn’t happen often when you get to go deep into a game with ‘the unsaid’ still intact, and I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy that without the fantastic support system I am grateful to have,” Barkley said in a late Saturday MSUB press release of flirting with the no-hitter. “Friends, family, teammates, and coaches all succeed and enjoy wins like this together. It is all about the drive and power for this team. We came into this game hungry, and we devoured.”
Diego Hernandez pitched the final frame for MSUB, allowing one hit.
Barkley has allowed zero runs in three of his four appearances this season, and enters this week ranking second in the conference with 27 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. He was also honored as GNAC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 7 and on Feb. 14.
Barkley is the first pitcher in the league to earn three pitcher of the week awards in the same season since MSUB’s Steen Fredrickson achieved that feat during the 2018 campaign, when he was named the GNAC co-Pitcher of the Year. Overall Barkley is the seventh player in GNAC history to earn three weekly honors in a single season, with only Grady Wood of Western Oregon having won four – during his 2012 All-American season.
Barkley is tied for fifth-most pitcher of the week awards in his career, with Monday’s honor being his fourth. The career record is seven, set by Michael Ward of Western Oregon, while Barkley matched former Yellowjackets Steve Scott, Cody Cooper, and Fredrickson by tying the program record for GNAC Pitcher of the Week awards.
Barkley continued to climb MSUB’s career pitching charts with his most recent stellar outing, moving to No. 6 in school history with 150 2/3 career innings pitched and remaining fourth all-time as he brought his career strikeout total to 154. Barkley’s win — the 11th of his career — moved him into a tie for fourth in school history in that category as well.
The Yellowjackets (8-8) are scheduled to start GNAC play this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at Western Oregon University. After playing the twin bills on Friday and Saturday, the Jackets will play their first home games on March 9. In their home debut, the Jackets welcome Mary to Dehler Park for a doubleheader beginning at noon on March 9.
