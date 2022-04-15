MISSOULA — The Montana State Billings softball team succumbed twice to Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin's in a doubleheader Friday at at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
In the first game, Saint Martin's scored eight times in the sixth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and ultimately prevail 12-4. The highlight for the Saints in the sixth came off the bat of Britney Patrick, who tripled down the right filed line to drive in two runs. Vanessa Smoke later homered in the seventh to bolster Saint Martin's advantage.
The Yellowjackets were led in the opening game by Sydney Norwood, who delivered a two-run double to put her team up 4-2 in the third. Brie Frazier went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for MSUB.
Saint Martin's took the second game 4-3, as Smoke delivered the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning. Patrick had two RBIs for the Saints.
MSUB was led by Skyler Jenkins, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Frazier and Marin Penney also drove in runs for the Jackets.
Friday served as senior day for MSUB, although the games were relocated to Missoula due to a spring storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in Billings, rendering the Jackets' Avitus Group Stadium unusable.
MSUB, now 11-32 overall and 4-16 in the GNAC, close the regular season with doubleheaders April 23-24 at conference rival Simon Fraser.
