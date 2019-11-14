BILLINGS — Montana State Billings fell to visiting Seattle Pacific University 4-1 Thursday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.

The Yellowjackets, playing in their season finale, finished 8-9-2 overall and 5-6-1 in the GNAC.

Shantik Bedrosian scored early in the first half for MSUB to tie the match at 1-all. It was his fourth goal of the season.

SPU went ahead for keeps 2-1 at the 24-minute mark on a goal by Alden Massey. He also wound up with two assists.

The Yellowjackets finished one win better than a year ago, both in conference and overall. 

