SPOKANE, Wash. — Kailee Stoppel placed third in the women’s 800-meter final, eight more Yellowjackets had top-10 finishes and the Montana State Billings track team ended the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships on a high note when its mile relay team ran the fourth-fastest time in program history during the final day of the meet Tuesday.
The men’s team placed eighth with 20 points and the women’s team placed ninth out of nine teams, scoring 19 points. Additionally, the 19 points scored on the women’s side were the most they have scored at the conference meet since 2012.
Braden Anderson set a new personal best in the shot put and finished as the GNAC’s top freshman with a 47-0.75 throw. Kendall Lynn had a fourth-place showing in the triple jump with a jump of 35-8.
Less than 24 hours after anchoring MSUB’s distance medley relay team with a new personal best mile time, Ase Ackerman placed seventh in the mile with a new PR of 4:14.95.
On Monday, Kailee Stoppel ran a school record-breaking 2:15.86 time in the 800 meters. Stoppel hung on to place third with a 2:16.07 time in the finals, making her MSUB’s only female medalist.
The Jackets are scheduled to begin their outdoor season on March 19 with the MSUB/Rocky Mountain College Icebreaker Open at Lockwood High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.