ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings closed its volleyball season Saturday with a four-set defeat at Central Washington. The match scores were 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24.

Central Washington was led by Ashley Kaufman’s 17 kills, nine digs and three service aces. MSUB's Skylar Reed finished with a season-high 17 kills, while Hannah Hashbarger tied her career high with four kills, plus had a 45-assist, 12-dig double-double.

In the third set, Yellowjackets senior Bayli Monck became the program’s all-time leader in sets played. She finished her MSUB career first in sets played (464), sixth in kills (1,242), eighth in total blocks (276), 10th in digs (1,052) and tied for eighth in service assists (85).

The Jackets finished the season with a 12-16 overall record and a 7-11 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Saturday marked the final match for Monck and MSUB teammates Marissa Logozzo and Joelle Mahowald.

Tags

Load comments