Cross had two first-place finishes and a second-place finish in the throws at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open over the weekend at Lockwood High School. Cross won the discus with a mark of 152 feet, 9 inches and then won the hammer with a personal-best mark of 159-2 that ranks seventh in the GNAC this season. He went on to place second in the shot put with a mark of 51-6.5 that ranks No. 2 in the GNAC this season.