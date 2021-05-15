BILLINGS — They call it The Bear Trap.
It’s a doglegging, three-hole stretch — Nos. 15, 16 and 17 — on the back 9 of The Champion course at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the site of the upcoming NCAA Division II men’s golf championships.
It’s where dreams go to be dashed … if you can’t keep a level head.
Montana State Billings’ Garrett Woodin has never set foot on those grounds and has never tried to conquer that difficult expanse, which was named for The Golden Bear himself, Jack Nicklaus, when he redesigned the course for its renovation in 2002.
But Woodin, who is the first men’s golfer from MSUB to ever qualify for nationals, is maintaining the same disposition he’s had all year for when he tees off Monday at 6:58 a.m. Mountain time.
“I know it’s a big moment and a big stage,” Woodin said on a sunny Friday afternoon while sitting on the patio at the Hilands Golf Club in Billings. “But if you add any pressure on yourself it impedes your performance, and I don’t want to do that.
“It’s just another tournament. That’s how I try to think of it. There’s really no need to add any pressure.”
Woodin is going to nationals by virtue of his third-place showing at the D-II West/South Central Regional last week at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. Though the Yellowjackets came tantalizing close to making it as a team, Woodin did so by shooting a three-round score of 213 (68-76-69), making him the highest-placing individual not on a top-four qualifying squad.
It was a career-best performance for Woodin, a senior out of Billings West playing out his final year of eligibility with the Yellowjackets. His first-round 68, a career low, was a bogey-free effort and vaulted him (and his team) into the lead, and though his pace slipped in the second round Woodin righted the ship with another stellar showing on the final day.
Woodin, unwilling to stand alone in the limelight, credited teammates Kevin Kolb, Riley Kaercher, Caleb Trost and Paul O’Neil for their efforts.
“I got hot at the right time and started playing some pretty good golf,” he said. “I can’t thank my team enough for their intensity because of how close we were to making it as a team to nationals. That extra push, it’s unprecedented how much that actually matters. It was a great position to be in and I loved every minute of it.”
The national tournament, though, will provide a unique challenge.
The Champion course is a 7,045-yard, par-72 layout that has served as the home of the PGA’s Honda Classic since 2007. It is considered, per the course’s website, “to be one of the toughest tests” on the tour “with tricky South Florida winds constantly causing havoc, and seemingly tranquil water penalty areas lurking throughout.”
The Bear Trap is a gauntlet. No. 15 is a 179-yard par-3, No. 16 is a 434-yard par-4 and No. 17 is a 172-yard par-3. Each hole is marked by significant water hazards.
It’s a course where the best of the best prevail. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy have all won there in recent years.
Woodin, who has never golfed in Florida, will play a practice round on Sunday during which he’ll familiarize himself with the course, a process his coach, Jeff Allen, said will be meticulous if not pressed.
“It will be all about finding out how much shorter the ball goes” at sea level, said Allen, who will be coaching with MSUB for the final time since announcing his resignation in April. “The greens are Bermuda, and if you grew up on Bentgrass and you start putting on Bermuda it’s like you’re putting on the moon.
“When we get there we’ve got a lot of work to do. Most of our time will be spent around the greens. We’ll spend a lot of time in the Bermuda rough, chipping into the green, chipping down green and taking a very calculated approach to it.”
One big strength of Woodin’s game is his ability to consistently hit fairways. Woodin is long off the tee, but his accuracy helps him to compete distance-wise with other big hitters who might be content using irons or woods.
His ball-striking is also superior, which allows him to find greens more often than not. Case in point: In the first and third rounds at regionals, Woodin connected on 31 greens in regulation combined.
“If you’re hitting it really well, those up and downs are going to be simpler than others,” Woodin said. “If you can have a birdie putt on most holes and your speed is correct, you’re basically going to be tapping in for par or looking at birdie every time, and that’s kind of what I try to do.
“As long as I don’t cost myself strokes on the green, I feel like I can really take advantage of how good I am just with ball-striking.”
Woodin said someone asked him what it would take to win a national championship. Numbers-wise, he isn’t sure. As long as he can be mentally stronger than everyone else on the course, that might provide his biggest benefit.
Allen, for one, thinks Woodin can be in contention. But can he win?
“I think he can,” said Allen, whose wife Kalli (née Stanhope) is the only other golfer from MSUB to qualify for nationals. “We’re not just going to participate. We’re going to compete, and I know that he will. He has a ton of confidence right now. Our whole motto going into regionals was ‘why not us?’ Now it’s turned into ‘why not him?’”
Woodin said his father Kevin, the longtime head women’s basketball coach at MSUB, will be in attendance at nationals, as will his mother, Paula Roos, and one of his two older sisters, Kayleen.
Woodin said he was especially proud of the way he performed at regionals because his mom was able to witness it in person. He said it made everything more special.
In terms of riding that wave into nationals with those closest to him by his side, Woodin is fully aware of the challenge that exists. But he’s also aware of the opportunity he has.
“I think it will be really hard to win, because it always is,” Woodin said. “But there’s no rule against me going out there and playing really well. I don’t know. If somebody plays better than me I can accept that. If I don’t play well then I have a right to be upset. If I play well and keep my head up and keep fighting, then why not?”
The goals are clear for Woodin. Stay tough mentally, play to his strengths, continue to putt with precision and hope to find a little luck along the way.
Oh, and survive Jack’s Bear Trap. But Woodin is pragmatic about that, too.
“Insanely difficult and really iconic. You look at those holes and you think, ‘Wow, that is something different,’” he said. “But golf is golf. If you hit good shots you’re probably going to get a good score. You can’t change your mindset.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun and a really good experience that I’ll probably never forget.”
