BILLINGS — Trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Montana State Billings rallied for an 87-75 overtime win over Western Oregon in GNAC women's basketball Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

After rallying to force the extra frame, the Yellowjackets outscored WOU 16-4 in overtime. Consecutive layups by Taryn Shelley and a 3-pointer by Jeanann Lemelin gave MSUB an 80-73 advantage with 2:25 to go.

Shelley finished with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Lemelin had 20 points. Hannah Collins added 17 for MSUB.

Keyonna Jones had a game-high 28 points to lead Western Oregon.

The Yellowjackets host Concordia (Ore.) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

