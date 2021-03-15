BILLINGS — Chrishon Dixon will transfer from Montana State Billings after two years on the men's basketball team, the sophomore guard announced Monday.
The website VerbalCommits.com reported Monday morning that Dixon had entered the transfer portal, and the Billings Central graduate confirmed it on Twitter.
"Thank you to the MSUB community for all the love and support these last couple years!" Dixon tweeted.
Thank you to the MSUB community for all the love and support these last couple years! 💙💛 https://t.co/MHuNtkTu0U— Chrishon Dixon 🦁 (@C_Dixon00) March 15, 2021
Dixon started for the Yellowjackets in their COVID-shortened season this winter. He played 31 minutes, scored 10 points and dished out eight assists in a 92-84 win over Yellowstone Christian on Feb. 6, and he finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes four days later in a 73-56 win over Rocky Mountain College.
Dixon, who led Central to a Class A state title in 2019, averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 35.3% from the field as a freshman at MSUB.
