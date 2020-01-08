BILLINGS — The MSU Billings women’s basketball team will play two conference games on the road this week beginning Thursday at Concordia (Ore.).

The Yellowjackets (7-6, 2-2 GNAC) are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the league standings following a 63-45 win over Central Washington last Thursday and an 80-48 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.

Senior guard Jeanann Lemelin of Billings is the only player to start every game for the Yellowjackets this season. She averages 28.0 minutes per contest. Lemelin scored 12 points in the loss to Northwest Nazarene and had four steals. Her 1.8 steals per game ranks seventh in the GNAC.

“Life on the road in the GNAC is always challenging,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. “Both Concordia and Western Oregon play tough at home so we will need to be on top of our game this week.

“It is important we limit turnovers and execute in the half court offensively. Defensively we are improved and I believe we are more connected on the court as of late.”

MSUB is 6-3 all-time against Concordia, and is 2-2 in games played in Portland, Oregon. Concordia swept the season series against the Jackets last season.

