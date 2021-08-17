BILLINGS — Montana State Billings right-side hitter Bayli Monck was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's preseason all-conference volleyball team on Tuesday.
Monck, a senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is entering her fifth year with the program. She is poised to join MSUB's top-10 rankings in several statistical categories. She has amassed 898 kills, 757 digs, 206 block assists (8th all-time at MSUB) and 64 service aces in 366 sets played.
During her junior campaign – in which she became the seventh MSUB player to earn first-team All-GNAC honors – Monck finished in the league's top-20 in both kills and digs while leading the team with 314 kills (2.73 per set).
Alaska Anchorage hitter Eve Stephens was named the league's preseason MVP. Western Washington, the preseason pick to win the GNAC, led all teams with three selections.
MSUB begins the 2021 season with a home doubleheader at its Yellowjacket Invitational on Sept. 3. The team’s first match is against Black Hills State at 1 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. contest against Bemidji State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.