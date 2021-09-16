BILLINGS — Montana State Billings senior right-side hitter Bayli Monck surpassed 1,000 career kills Thursday during its Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener against Central Washington at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Monck finished the four-set match with 11 kills. With her team leading 12-10 in the first set, Monck elevated at the front of the net, swung and placed the ball towards the back line for her 1,000th kill.
Monck, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the ninth player in program history to reach that mark.
Skylar Reed added a team-high 13 kills, but Central Washington won the match 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
The Yellowjackets (3-6, 0-1 GNAC) will look for their first GNAC win when they host Northwest Nazarene on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.