BILLINGS — Late in the fourth quarter, Emily St. John made key plays on both ends of the floor to help Montana State Billings hold off South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 58-57 in a nonconference women's basketball game at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

With under seven minutes to play, St. John scored on a pair of crucial layups, drew a charge and blocked the final shot attempt in the waning seconds as the Yellowjackets earned their first regular-season win of the season.

MSUB (1-4) led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but the Hardrockers came back and the teams traded short leads the rest of the way.

Taryn Shelley finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Teammate Hannah Collins recorded 11 points and five rebounds in the win.

St. John blocked the Sami Steffeck’s last shot attempt near the sideline to seal the victory for MSUB.

The Yellowjackets continue their hectic stretch of games Monday at noon when they host Corban University in the Pack the House Elementary School Game at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments