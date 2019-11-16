BILLINGS — Late in the fourth quarter, Emily St. John made key plays on both ends of the floor to help Montana State Billings hold off South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 58-57 in a nonconference women's basketball game at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
With under seven minutes to play, St. John scored on a pair of crucial layups, drew a charge and blocked the final shot attempt in the waning seconds as the Yellowjackets earned their first regular-season win of the season.
MSUB (1-4) led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but the Hardrockers came back and the teams traded short leads the rest of the way.
Taryn Shelley finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Teammate Hannah Collins recorded 11 points and five rebounds in the win.
St. John blocked the Sami Steffeck’s last shot attempt near the sideline to seal the victory for MSUB.
The Yellowjackets continue their hectic stretch of games Monday at noon when they host Corban University in the Pack the House Elementary School Game at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.