SPEARFISH, S.D. — Senior jumper Brenna Beckett broke two school records as the MSU Billings Yellowjackets had a strong showing at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Track and Field Meet here.

Beckett's long jump (17-feet-5.5), and the triple jump (36-5.75) earned her first place in both events.

Sprinter Mason Schram took home second place in the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 7.04 seconds.

Nikki Aiken's best indoor 5,000 meter finish (19:21.14), and Forrest Cross's shot distance (49-1.75), earned third-place honors for both Yellowjackets.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments