SPEARFISH, S.D. — Senior jumper Brenna Beckett broke two school records as the MSU Billings Yellowjackets had a strong showing at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Track and Field Meet here.
Beckett's long jump (17-feet-5.5), and the triple jump (36-5.75) earned her first place in both events.
Sprinter Mason Schram took home second place in the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 7.04 seconds.
Nikki Aiken's best indoor 5,000 meter finish (19:21.14), and Forrest Cross's shot distance (49-1.75), earned third-place honors for both Yellowjackets.
