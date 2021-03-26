MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Montana State Billings baseball team's bats were quiet during a doubleheader sweep versus GNAC rival Western Oregon on Friday.

In the opener, a 9-2 WOU victory, Wolves starter Mike Peterson limited the Yellowjackets to three hits through six innings on the way to his second victory of the season.

MSUB finished with six hits, two by designated hitter Daniel Cipriano. Justin Lutz drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

In the second game, which WOU won 5-1, in seven innings, Carson Green tripled in the first inning and scored on a Lutz single, but that was all the offense the Jackets produced.

Wolves starter Matthew Dunaway struck out 10 through five innings to keep MSUB's bats at bay. The Jackets failed to hit a home run for the first time in 10 games.

The teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday.

