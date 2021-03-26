MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Montana State Billings baseball team's bats were quiet during a doubleheader sweep versus GNAC rival Western Oregon on Friday.
In the opener, a 9-2 WOU victory, Wolves starter Mike Peterson limited the Yellowjackets to three hits through six innings on the way to his second victory of the season.
MSUB finished with six hits, two by designated hitter Daniel Cipriano. Justin Lutz drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth.
In the second game, which WOU won 5-1, in seven innings, Carson Green tripled in the first inning and scored on a Lutz single, but that was all the offense the Jackets produced.
Wolves starter Matthew Dunaway struck out 10 through five innings to keep MSUB's bats at bay. The Jackets failed to hit a home run for the first time in 10 games.
The teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.