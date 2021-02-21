SPEARFISH, S.D. — Competing for the first time in a full calendar year, the Montana State University Billings men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams began their season at the Black Hills State University Yellowjacket Open over the weekend.
Kailee Stoppel competed in four different events, helping lead both the women’s distance medley relay and 1,600-meter relay squads. She also posted a personal-best time of 5:33.15 in the mile, while running 11:33.06 minutes in the 3K.
MSUB’s other key standouts were Logan Straus and Carson Jessop, who went 3-4 in the 3K with times of 9:02.56 and 9:04.46, respectively. Both marks were personal bests, according to a school news release.
Payden Lynn had a solid MSUB debut, placing fifth in the long jump with a distance of 21-10.25 feet. Bryce Olson also competed in the long jump, and got his Yellowjacket career off with a leap of 10-2.5 feet. Justin Wells and Carson Ullmer checked in with marks of 18-4.5 feet and 18-2.25 feet in the long jump, respectively. Olson also led MSUB in the triple jump, placing fourth at 43-6.0 feet, while Lynn was close behind at 43-5.75 feet and Garrett McMillen finished at 41-10.5 feet.
Freshman Joleen Pollat took 12th among the field of 20 in the weight throw with a distance of 43-3 feet, while Jordan Cookman finished 17th at 39-5.75 feet and Grace Jones took 20th at 34-6.25 feet.
MSUB’s distance medley relay teams also competed in the meet, with the women’s quartet of Stoppel, Marley Glessner, Sierra Durbin, and Ally Whitmer posting a time of 13:24.14 minutes and finishing in fifth place. On the men’s side, the combination of Straus, Jackson Bailey, Nick Redgrave, and Jessop ran a time of 10:58.22 minutes.
Also competing in the men’s throws department were Coen Guisti, Jordan Lahi, Ryder Klein, and Braden Anderson. Guisti was the team’s top performer in the weight throw, with a heave of 39-2.5 feet.
Senior Michaela Johnson placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles, running a time of 10.47 seconds. Johnson also took sixth in the 60 meters with a time of 8.57 seconds, while Kaitlin Mason took fifth in the event in 8.55 seconds. Cody Welsh made his MSUB debut in the 60-meter hurdles as well, finishing with a time of 9.74 seconds.
Kendall Lynn posted a leap of 15-6.75 feet in the long jump, and a mark of 33-9.5 feet in the triple jump in her first meet as a Yellowjacket.
