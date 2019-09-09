BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings freshman goalie Jessy Martin was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men' soccer defensive player of the week on Monday.
Martin recorded 10 saves in a 1-1 tie against No. 2 Cal Poly Pomona over the weekend.
The 10 saves were the most in a single game for an MSUB goalie since Kevin Petriz made 11 saves against Westminster in 2001.
Martin is from Chateauroux, France.
