Jessy Martin

Jessy Martin made 10 saves to help the MSU Billings men’s soccer team tie No. 2 Cal Poly Pomona in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy MSU Billings athletics

BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings freshman goalie Jessy Martin was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men' soccer defensive player of the week on Monday.

Martin recorded 10 saves in a 1-1 tie against No. 2 Cal Poly Pomona over the weekend.

The 10 saves were the most in a single game for an MSUB goalie since Kevin Petriz made 11 saves against Westminster in 2001. 

Martin is from Chateauroux, France. 

