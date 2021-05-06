DICKINSON, N.D. — Montana State Billings’ Kendall Lynn broke the school record in the triple jump Thursday at the Dickinson State Last Chance meet.
Lynn’s school record was a leap of 37-8¾ feet, as she shattered the mark of 37-0½ set by Shaniah Schwend during the 2018 season. The mark was good for third place in the event.
MSUB’s Taylor Stringari prevailed in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 156-7. On the men’s side, Bryce Olson won the triple jump with a season-best mark of 45-7.
The Yellowjackets will prepare for the 2021 GNAC Outdoor Championships, scheduled for May 14-15 in Monmouth, Oregon.
