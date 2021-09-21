RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings' Kinsey Irvin claimed her first collegiate title on Tuesday, winning medalist honors at the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrocker Invitational held at the Golf Club at Red Rock.
Irvin, who was tied for second after shooting a 79 on Monday, matched her career low with a 76 and set a personal best for a two-round total with her winning score of 155. Irvin held off Tuesday Epperson of Westminster College, who was within a single stroke on her 18th and final hole but finished two back with a 157.
Irvin is the sixth player in MSUB history to win a tournament, and the first since Bailee Dexter won the Yellowjacket Spring Invitational in 2018.
As a team, the Jackets placed third behind Westminster and winner Chadron State.
MSUB placed second as a team in the men's competition. The Yellowjackets shot 297 in the third round. Westminster won the team title.
Riley Lawrence was MSUB’s top finisher. He took fourth with a three-round total of 3-over-par 219.
