BILLINGS — After one season as interim head men’s soccer coach at Montana State University Billings, Thomas Chameraud was named the permanent head coach of the program in an announcement made by the athletic department Thursday.
Chameraud was appointed interim head coach in May 2019 after the departure of former head coach Alex Balog for Villanova University. Chameraud recently completed his sixth year with the MSUB men’s soccer team and spent three as associate head coach under Balog, who led the program for six years from 2013-2018.
Under Chameraud’s guidance this season, the Yellowjackets went 8-9-2 overall and 5-6-1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Chameraud, who is an MSUB graduate and men’s soccer alumnus, earned his master’s degree in public relations during the 2015-16 academic year. As a player, he currently holds school records for assists in one game (four), assists in one season (11) and assists per game (0.5, 18 assists in 36 games).
Chameraud earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from MSUB, after completing a bachelor’s in sports commerce in France.
