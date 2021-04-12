BILLINGS — Marin Penney, a sophomore third baseman for Montana State Billings, was chosen Monday as the softball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Penney went 8 for 11 at the plate and reached base in 12 of 16 plate appearances to help the Yellowjackets win three of four games against visiting Western Oregon University at Avitus Group Stadium.
Penney hit a home run in Game 1 and had a walk-off bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 3 to provide a 5-4 victory.
In addition to the home run, Penney had three doubles, four RBIs and scored three runs over the weekend.
She upped her batting average to .318 for the Yellowjackets (9-19, 5-7).
