ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Tyler Green scored 21 points and Brendan Howard added 20, but Montana State Billings struggled to score Thursday in a 67-56 GNAC road loss at Central Washington.
No one scored more than four points for the Yellowjackets, who shot 38% from the floor (23 of 60). Zharon Richmond was held to four points, though he pulled down nine rebounds.
Howard and Chrishon Dixon each had eight rebounds for the Jackets.
It was MSUB's fifth loss in its past six games.
Jeryn Lucas came off the bench to score 27 points for CWU while making 10 of 12 from the floor. Gamaun Boykin added 10 points while coming off the bench, as well.
The Yellowjackets travel to Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
