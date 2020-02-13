BILLINGS — Seattle Pacific, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's top team, shot 54% while handing Montana State Billings an 83-68 loss Thursday at Alterowitz Gym.
It was MSUB's seventh loss in its past eight games.
Brendan Howard scored 15 points to lead the Yellowjackets (9-14, 4-11), while teammate Psalm Maduakor added 11. Zharon Richmond had eight points for the MSU Billings.
Seattle Pacific (19-5, 15-1) tightened its grip on the No. 1 position in the GNAC standings as Braden Olsen and Harry Cavell each scored 15 points. The efficient Falcons made 36 of 67 shots from the floor.
MSU Billings hosts Saint Martin's on Saturday.
