BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' bid for an outright Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball championship fell by the wayside Saturday night with a 70-61 loss at home to Alaska Anchorage in its regular-season finale.
The Yellowjackets (20-8, 14-4) went into the game with UAA having already clinched a top-two seed/quarterfinal bye in next week's GNAC postseason tournament.
It was the Yellowjackets' first 20-win campaign since the 2005-06 season.
In a late game on Saturday night, Saint Martin's University, from Lacey, Washington, claimed the GNAC regular-season crown, by beating visiting Northwest Nazarene 58-55.
The Saints also earned No. 1 seed to the GNAC tournament with the victory. The Yellowjackets are the No. 2 seed.
In beating MSUB, Anchorage (13-14, 7-11), which led most of the way, used a late 11-4 scoring surge in toppling the Yellowjackets, who were within 59-57 with 4:43 to play.
MSUB shot just 2 of 8 from the field and 0 of 2 from the foul line as UAA pulled away in the final minutes.
Dathan Satchell led the Seawolves with 17 points and six rebounds. Teammates A.J Garrity and Jaedon Bradley both finished with 11 points.
Satchell buried four free throws in the game's closing 37 seconds.
Carrington Wiggins scored 19 points for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz added 17 and Steven Richardson 12.
Shabazz also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and five assists.
MSUB shot just 35.1% against the Seawolves, including 8 of 27 (29.6%) from three-point range.
UAA led 31-29 at halftime. MSUB never led after intermission.
