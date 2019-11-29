BILLINGS — Tyler Green scored a game-high 28 points Friday night and Montana State Billings used a big second-half comeback to beat Adams State of Colorado 86-75 in men's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

MSUB (3-2) trailed 50-35 at intermission before outscoring the visitors 51-25 during the closing 20 minutes.

The Yellowjackets took the lead for keeps, 65-63, on a 3-pointer by Psalm Maduakor with 8:39 to play.

Green shot 9 of 18 from field and led the Yellowjackets with four 3-pointers. He scored 21 of his points in the second-half uprising.

Brendan Howard pitched in with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Chrishon Dixon contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Adams State (2-3) received 24 points and eight rebounds from Kaelin Crane. Rylan O'Brien added 15 points.

MSUB connected on 51.5% of its shots in the second half. Adams State shot 57.1% during the opening half.

The Yellowjackets benefited from 42 bench points, including Green's 28.

MSUB and Adams State will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m.

