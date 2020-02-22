ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings lost at Alaska Anchorage 87-73 late Saturday in its final road game of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball season. With only two games left, MSUB returns home to close out the season next week.

The Yellowjackets (10-16, 5-13 GNAC) and the Seawolves (18-11, 11-7 GNAC) went back and forth for the opening minutes until Anchorage went on a 13-0 run to take the lead, 26-12. MSUB could not recover in the first half and went into intermission trailing 42-30.

The Seawolves put the game away pulling ahead by 18 points, 82-64 with 4:38 left and capped their senior night with an 87-73 point win.

Three Jackets finished with 15 points. Tyler Green had a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, Zharon Richmond did not miss a shot from the field going 6 for 6 en route to his 15 points and Clarence Daniels tied his career-high with 15 points.

