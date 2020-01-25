BILLINGS — Locked in another tight game, Montana State Billings was unable to overcome GNAC foe Alaska in an 86-78 setback Saturday at Alterowitz Gym.
It was the Yellowjackets' third straight loss and their second close defeat of a weekend home stand. MSUB (8-10, 3-7) fell 81-80 to Alaska Anchorage on Thursday.
Shadeed Shabazz scored 38 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists for the victorious Nanooks. His three-point play with 40 seconds left gave Alaska an 81-78 lead.
The Yellowjackets then had three separate looks at the basket but couldn't convert. With 17 seconds left, MSUB coach Mick Durham incurred back to back technical fouls and was ejected from the game. Alaska subsequently made 4 of 5 free throws to ice it.
Brendan Howard led the Jackets with 28 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Zharon Richmond had 24 points and 11 boards.
