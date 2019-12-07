BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University led wire-to-wire Saturday in beating Montana State Billings 86-62 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.

The Vikings (5-4, 1-1) led 52-25 at intermission.

WWU outshot MSUB 56.7% to 36.5% on the night.

Brendan Howard of the Yellowjackets finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double.

Jalen Green led WWU with 23 points and Luke Lovelady added 17.

