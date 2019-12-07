BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University led wire-to-wire Saturday in beating Montana State Billings 86-62 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Vikings (5-4, 1-1) led 52-25 at intermission.
WWU outshot MSUB 56.7% to 36.5% on the night.
Brendan Howard of the Yellowjackets finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double.
Jalen Green led WWU with 23 points and Luke Lovelady added 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.