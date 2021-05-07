DUPONT, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team slipped out of the top spot in the team standings on a windy Friday after the second round of the NCAA Division II West-South Central Regional tournament at The Home Course.
The Yellowjackets shot a Day 2 score of 308, 24 strokes off the pace they set on Thursday, which had them in first place after the opening round. The Jackets are now in a tie for sixth with Western Washington with a two-round total of 592.
Individually, MSUB's Garrett Woodin's second-round score of 76 now has him in a four-way tie for eighth place at 144. Woodin had been in the lead after shooting a career-low 68 on Thursday.
The Yellowjackets' Riley Kaercher is tied for 17th following a second-round 76 for a two-day total of 147. Kevin Kolb is in a tie for 37th at 150 (71-79) while Caleb Trost is in a tie for 45th with a score of 151 (74-77). Paul O'Neil is in 85th at 166 (79-87).
Oklahoma Christian is in the team lead after shooting a Round 2 score of 287. OCU is two strokes ahead of second-place Saint Martin's and Colorado State Pueblo, 583 to 585. Andrew Ni of CSU Pueblo matched his first-round score with another 70 on Friday and is in the overall individual lead by two shots.
This is MSUB's first appearance at the men's regional golf championships. The tournament concludes Saturday, and the Yellowjackets remain in contention for a berth to nationals.
The top-four teams and the top individual not on a top-four team after Saturday's final round will qualify for the 2021 NCAA D-II championships.
