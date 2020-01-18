SEATTLE — Zharon Richmond scored 21 points and Bobby Howard added 20, but it wasn’t enough for Montana State Billings in an 83-72 GNAC men’s basketball loss at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

Divant'e Moffitt’s 30 points led the Falcons, who remained unbeaten in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 7-0 mark. SPU improved to 12-4 overall.

The loss evened MSUB’s overall record to 8-8. The Yellowjackets are now 3-5 in the GNAC.

Tyler Green scored 19 points for the Jackets, including four 3-pointers. Green hit a conference-record-tying 12 3s on Thursday night in a victory at Saint Martin’s.

Richmond had a team-high eight rebounds, while Howard pulled down seven.

Harry Cavell added 19 points for SPU. The Falcons’ Mehdi El Mardi had a game-high 14 rebounds.

