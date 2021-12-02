BILLINGS — Montana State Billings guard Damen Thacker forced overtime with a late basket, but his winning shot attempt missed and the Yellowjackets fell 68-67 to Northwest Nazarene on Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Thacker's layup with five seconds left in regulation, which came off a steal by Emmanuel Ajanaku, tied the score 60-60 and forced overtime. A jumper by Christian Rose put NNU ahead 68-65 with 1:54 left in OT and served as the winning basket.

The game was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams. MSUB is now 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Thacker finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. His backcourt mate, Carrington Wiggins, led the Jackets with 20 points and five assists. 

NNU shot 33 3-pointers, making 10. Gabriel Murphy made four 3s and had 14 points.

