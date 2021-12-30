BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' scheduled Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Alaska Anchorage has been postponed.
According to a press release from MSUB, the game was pushed back due to flight cancellations related to heavy snowfall and inclement weather in the Pacific Northwest. The Yellowjackets' game Thursday at GNAC foe Alaska in Fairbanks was previously postponed due to pandemic protocols within the UA program.
MSUB's women's road games against the Alaska teams were also postponed, both due to travel problems and COVID protocols.
Makeup dates have yet to be announced.
MSUB's men are scheduled to return to the court at home on Jan. 6 against Western Oregon at 5:15 p.m. The Yellowjacket women are slated to play that same night at home against Western Washington at 7:30.
