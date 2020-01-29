Chrishon Dixon

MSU Billings guard Chrishon Dixon dribbles during a game against Northwest Nazarene earlier this season.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it welcomes Concordia (Ore.) to Alterowitz Gym for a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game Thursday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is the third game of a four-game homestand for the Yellowjackets, who host Western Oregon on Saturday.

MSUB dropped two home games last week to the Alaska schools (Anchorage and Fairbanks), and is in a tie for eighth-place in the 10-team GNAC with a 3-7 league record. The Jackets are 8-10 overall.

Concordia (2-17, 1-10 GNAC) is in last place. MSUB won the first matchup between the teams 85-73 on Jan. 4, as Brendan Howard scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Thursday's game is being promoted as Hometown Basketball Night. The Yellowjackets are offering free admission to all Billings Central High School students with a valid student ID or MSUB postcard.

Jackets freshman guard Chrishon Dixon is a Central alum. Dixon helped the Rams win the 2019 Class A state championship.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments