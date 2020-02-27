BILLINGS — Tyler Green and Zharon Richmond combined for 46 points and nine 3-pointers Thursday night as Montana State Billings won at home 86-81 over Western Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Green finished with 25 points and six 3-pointers for the Yellowjackets (11-16, 6-13). Richmond added 21 points and three 3-pointers.
Psalm Maduakor contributed 17 points to the MSUB win. Brendan Howard was credited with 12 rebounds.
The Yellowjackets made 15 3-pointers.
The loss by WWU (18-10, 13-7) ended the Vikings' four-game winning streak.
Siaan Rojas led WWU with 16 points. Trevor Jasinsky added 13 points, while Logan Schilder grabbed 11 rebounds.
