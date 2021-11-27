BILLINGS — Montana State Billings managed just 18 second-half points in losing at home Saturday night to South Dakota Mines 60-51 in men's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (2-4) led 33-28 at halftime, but were outscored 32-18 after intermission. They hit just 25.9% of their shots (7 of 27) in the second half.
MSUB didn't score in the final six minutes and Mines closed the game on a 12-0 run.
Brevin Walter led Mines (2-4) with 18 points. He was followed by Alejandro Rama with 12, Kolten Mortensen with 10 and Keagan Smith with 10.
Rama finished with nine rebounds.
MSUB received 19 points from Damen Thacker, 13 from Carrington Wiggins and 11 from Dilal Shabazz.
Shabazz also had seven rebounds.
Mines shot 11 of 31 from 3-point range. MSUB was 4 of 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.