FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' hopes for a Great Northwest Athletic Conference postseason berth ended late Thursday night in a 71-68 road loss to Alaska.

The Yellowjackets, now 10-15 overall and 5-12 in the GNAC, needed to win out and get help to have any chance at a league tournament berth, but Thursday's loss eliminated them outright.

Shadeed Shabazz scored 22 points and had six assists to lead Alaska, while teammate Spencer Sweet added 17 points. 

MSUB led 68-67 after two Zharon Richmond free throws with 29 seconds left, but Shabazz made a jumper with 13 seconds left to put Alaska back in front. The Yellowjackets then turned the ball over on their next possession and the Nanooks were able to seal the win.

Tyler Green hit five 3-pointers and led MSUB with 15 points. Brendan Howard added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Jackets travel to play Alaska Anchorage on Saturday.

