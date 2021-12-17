LAS VEGAS — A floating jumper by West Texas A&M's Zach Toussaint as time expired Friday spoiled Montana State Billings' upset bid at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.
Toussaint's basket lifted the No. 4-ranked Buffaloes to a 59-57 victory over the Yellowjackets. MSUB tied the game on a 3-pointer by Damen Thacker with seven seconds remaining, which set the state for the final sequence.
MSUB (4-7) led 20-5 at the 8:46 mark of the first half, but the Buffs (12-1) chipped away and finally took the lead 47-46 on a driving layup by Larry Wise with 4:53 left and never trailed again.
Nicholas Sebastiao led the Jackets with 15 points, shooting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Thacker finished with 13 points. Carrington Wiggins was held to three points before fouling out. Both Wiggins and Thacker had seven rebounds.
Toussaint led all scorers with 16 points and Wise added 15.
MSUB faces Rollins College of Winter Park, Florida, on Saturday at the Holiday Hoops Classic.
