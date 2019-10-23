Zharon Richmond drives the ball

Junior Zharon Richmond is one of the key returnees for the Montana State Billings men's basketball team this season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team has been picked to finish fifth in the Great Northwest Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Yellowjackets finished 15-14 overall last season and tied for fifth place in the GNAC standings. MSUB played in the GNAC Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Yellowjackets return senior guard Tyler Green and junior forward Zharon Richmond. Green averaged 15.1 points a game while Richmond added 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Sophomore Brendan Howard was selected the GNAC Freshman of the Year after averaging a team-high 15.7 points a game and making 54 percent of his shots.

With all five starters returning Western Washington earned the No. 1 spot in the poll from the coaches. The Vikings earned six first-place votes. Seattle Pacific, last year's GNAC champion, earned five first-place votes and is No. 2 in the poll.

MSUB opens the season Nov. 8-9 at the West Region Crossover Tournament in San Diego. The Yellowjackets will play Fresno Pacific and Point Loma.

