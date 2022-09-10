GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season.
Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout.
The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
It was Hanley's second goal in three days.
MSUB will play its final nonconference match of the fall at home on Wednesday against South Dakota Mines. Kickoff is set for 3;30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.