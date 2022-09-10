GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season.

Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout.

The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.

It was Hanley's second goal in three days.

MSUB will play its final nonconference match of the fall at home on Wednesday against South Dakota Mines. Kickoff is set for 3;30 p.m.

