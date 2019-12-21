LAS VEGAS — The Montana State Billings Yellowjackets defeated Pittsburg State 85-76 at the Division II Holiday Hoops Classic at the South Point Arena Saturday afternoon.
The Jackets (5-4) led Pittsburg State (4-5), 33-27 at intermission.
Montana State Billings led by as much as 17 points in the second half, even though Pittsburg State managed to exchange leads eight times in the contest.
Yellowjacket forward, Zharon Richmond led all scores with 30 points. He pulled down a team high nine rebounds, while teammate guard Tyler Green scored 22 points, and grabbed four rebounds, respectively.
Yellowjacket forward, Zharon Richmond led all scores with 30 points. He pulled down a team high nine rebounds, while teammate guard Tyler Green scored 22 points, and grabbed four rebounds, respectively.
Pittsburg St. was led by Jah-Kobe Womack with 19 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.