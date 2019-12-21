LAS VEGAS — The Montana State Billings Yellowjackets defeated Pittsburg State 85-76 at the Division II Holiday Hoops Classic at the South Point Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Jackets (5-4) led Pittsburg State (4-5), 33-27 at intermission. 

Montana State Billings led by as much as 17 points in the second half, even though Pittsburg State managed to exchange leads eight times in the contest. 

Yellowjacket forward, Zharon Richmond led all scores with 30 points. He pulled down a team high nine rebounds, while teammate guard Tyler Green scored 22 points, and grabbed four rebounds, respectively. 

Yellowjacket forward, Zharon Richmond led all scores with 30 points. He pulled down a team high nine rebounds, while teammate guard Tyler Green scored 22 points, and grabbed four rebounds, respectively. 

Pittsburg St. was led by Jah-Kobe Womack with 19 points. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments