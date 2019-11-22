BILLINGS — Brendan Howard had his first double-double of the season with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Montana State Billings past Northwest University (Washington), 83-79, in nonconference men's basketball Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
It was the first home game of the season for the Yellowjackets (2-2).
MSUB trailed for much of the first half and at one point was down by 13 as NU led 20-7.
However, the Jackets rallied and only trailed by three, 46-43, at intermission as freshman Chrishon Dixon, a Billings Central graduate, made a buzzer-beating basket leading into the break.
A 3-pointer by Sam Elliott would give MSUB a 52-48 lead and the Yellowjackets held the lead for most of the second half.
“We had some nerves early but really settled down, especially defensively and rebounding in the second half,” said Yellowjackets coach Mick Durham in a school press release. “We got ourselves back into it at the half and grabbed the lead in the second half. We saw a lot of good things and credit Northwest for coming in here and playing well.”
In the closing seconds, NU pulled within two points, 81-79, after a 3-pointer. Howard was later fouled, and he converted both free throws. The Eagles (4-2) missed a 3-point attempt late and MSUB held on for the win.
Tyler Green added 19 points for the Jackets and Dixon finished with 14.
“We haven’t been home at all this season so it was great to come out and get the win,” said Dixon in an MSUB press release. “It all started with defense, getting to the free throw line and making plays. We just have to keep taking it day by day and keep pushing."
MSUB will play against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 7 p.m.
